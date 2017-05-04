The incident in Columbia City is being investigated as a possible hate crime because the armed man allegedly made derogatory remarks about the victim’s sexual orientation.

Seattle police are investigating a possible hate crime after a man allegedly pulled a gun on two people in the Rainier Valley on Wednesday night.

The man shouted at two people, a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, about their weight and sexual orientation as they passed his car, which was stopped at an intersection around 8 p.m., according to police.

The victims shouted back, police say, and the man in the car drove off. He returned and threw a bottle at the two, hitting the 23-year-old’s arm, police said.

The man then pulled a gun on them, police said. The victims snapped a photo of the man pointing the gun, police said.

The photo was posted on Facebook by someone who said they were friends with one of the victims.

The photo shows the rear of a car with a man standing next to the open passenger-side door. The man appears to be pointing a handgun at the individual who snapped the photo.

The photo clearly shows the vehicle’s rear license plate.

The case is being investigated by the Police Department’s hate-crimes unit.

State law defines malicious harassment — a felony commonly referred to as a “hate crime” — as intentionally injuring, damaging property or threatening someone “because of his or her perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or mental, physical or sensory handicap.”