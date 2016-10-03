Lowell Thomas Jr., a former Alaska lieutenant governor, author, adventurer, glacier pilot and son of the legendary broadcaster, died Saturday.

JUNEAU, Alaska — Lowell Thomas Jr., a former Alaska lieutenant governor, author, adventurer, glacier pilot and son of a legendary broadcaster, has died.

His daughter, Anne Donaghy, confirmed his death Monday to The Associated Press. She says her father died Saturday at his home in Anchorage, days shy of his 93rd birthday.

He was born in London on Oct. 6, 1923, to Lowell Jackson Thomas and Frances Ryan Thomas. His early childhood was spent in New York City, where his father had a nightly radio broadcast.

He was a flight instructor during World War II, and flying and skiing became lifelong passions. He and his wife flew across the world and chronicled their work in articles and a book.

They visited Alaska in 1958 and fell in love with it, moving there two years later.

Mr. Thomas was a state legislator and later lieutenant governor, a post he held from 1974 to 1978.

The family plans a memorial later in Anchorage.