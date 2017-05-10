Work began overnight on preparations to fill a collapsed tunnel at the Hanford nuclear reservation. No workers were injured and no radiation was released from the cave-in, a Hanford official says.

Overnight work at the Hanford nuclear reservation near Richland began laying the groundwork to fill a tunnel that collapsed Tuesday. No workers were injured and no radiation was released in the cave-in, a Hanford official said Wednesday morning.

Monitoring detected no released radiation, and workers moved into the area to prepare to fill the tunnel breach, said Destry Henderson, a Hanford spokesman, early Wednesday.

Workers laid down a gravel bed, Henderson said, on which heavy equipment will roll Wednesday to put soil in the 20-foot collapsed section of the tunnel, which is hundreds of feet long and is used to store contaminated materials.

“We’re going to approach this slowly, safely and methodically,” Henderson said.

Nearly 4,800 workers at the nuclear site were told to take shelter Tuesday after the tunnel collapse. Workers were allowed to go home about five hours later.

On Wednesday, nonessential employees were told to stay home, Henderson said.

The tunnel is next to the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility, known as PUREX, in the center of Hanford at the 200 East Area. All personnel in the vicinity of PUREX were accounted for and uninjured.

Hanford made plutonium for nuclear weapons beginning in 1943 and continuing for more than 40 years, including for the bomb dropped over Nagasaki, Japan. Now, about 8,000 people are working on a massive cleanup that is expected to cost more than $100 billion and last through 2060.

On Tuesday morning, about six Hanford employees on routine rounds noticed that an area of soil over one of the tunnels had sunk, Henderson said.

“At that point, after noticing the soil had sunk over one of the tunnels, there was an emergency declared,” Henderson said. “Upon an additional investigation, crews noticed a portion of that tunnel had fallen, the roof had caved in about a 20-foot section of that tunnel, which is more than 100 feet long.”

Railcars filled with radioactive waste are buried in the wood and concrete tunnels, which are covered by about 8 feet of soil.

The incident was initially declared an “alert emergency,” the lowest level of emergency classification at the site, but was later upgraded to a “site-area emergency.” A site-area emergency is limited to Hanford boundaries but could affect staff beyond the immediate facility.

“No action is required for residents of Benton and Franklin counties,” the department said. Nearly 275,000 people live in the two counties that border the site.