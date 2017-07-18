A contractor hired to investigate the catastrophic flood last winter at the West Point treatment plant found that better training and more capacity is needed to handle emergencies.

The West Point sewage treatment plant, the region’s largest, is ill-prepared to handle an emergency, a contractor hired to investigate a catastrophic flood at the plant last winter has found.

The contractor, AECOM, found the plant lacks redundant capacity during high flows to safely manage an emergency. Workers don’t have proper training to manage an emergency such as the flood that swamped the plant. And the alarm system intended to help them does not adequately prioritize what workers need to prioritize in an emergency, the contractor found.

The challenges at the plant will only get worse as growth increases in the region, and climate change brings bigger rain events, the contractor found.

To be better prepared the plant should also elevate its management practices to those similar to the approach used in complex chemical plants. The method is intended to help managers better identify maintenance needs.

The flood last February led to $57 million in damage and 235 million gallons of untreated wastewater being dumped from an emergency outfall near the beach at Discovery Park.

Tuesday morning AECOM presented its findings and recommendations to the Metropolitan King County Council’s Transportation, Economy and Environment Committee. It was hired to find contributing factors in the event, employee responses to the crisis, environmental impact and previous shutdowns. The study cost $418,700.

Among the findings:

The Seattle Times’ investigation discovered similar problems, highlighting errors in judgment, poor communication, a lack of training, equipment failures and faulty maintenance, caused the flood.

In the past, West Point has had trouble with equipment, including a float switch that signals water levels in the plant to operators. The ball on a rod is supposed to alert them with a high-water level alarm, which can trigger an automatic bypass to the emergency outfall, which protects the plant from flooding. But on Feb. 9 the float switches jammed, a malfunction that had happened multiples times in the past, according to plant records and consultant reports.

If the disaster occurred during the day, wastewater managers say, people would have been seriously injured or killed.

AECOM interviewed employees, gathered operations and maintenance records and incident reports, to determine how to avoid another failure. Wastewater managers said they were lucky no one was killed. One employee injured her leg during a harrowing escape as a torrent of water filled rooms, walkways and stairwells.

The Washington Department of Ecology will wait until it reviews the contractor’s report before determining any fines for violating its wastewater permit for months while it dumped 30 million gallons of raw sewage and hundreds of millions partially treated solids, stated the ecology communications manager, Jessica Payne.

The long-term effects to the environment remain unknown.

The cost of the flood that crippled the West Point is up to $57 million, but most of that will be covered by the county’s insurance plans.