The region’s largest wastewater treatment plant is back in environmental compliance, King County officials say

After three months of polluting Puget Sound, the region’s largest wastewater treatment plant is back in compliance with its environmental permits, King County officials announced Thursday.

“This is a major milestone,” said Christie True, director of King County’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks, which has authority over wastewater treatment for the Seattle metro region.

The West Point treatment plant, the region’s largest, was badly damaged during a catastrophic flood on Feb. 9 and could not perform full wastewater treatment as required by state permit until May 9.

Wednesday was the first 24-hour period of sampling that showed full compliance, True said.

Electrical repairs will continue at the plant until about October, True said.

An independent investigation into the causes of the flood by the Metropolitan King County Council is underway.

The state Department of Ecology will not be able to verify the results until its regularly scheduled sampling reports in June, said Mark Henley, water-quality section manager at the northwest regional office of the state Department of Ecology.