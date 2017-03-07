The first such agreement was signed back in 2006. The new document calls for Washington, Oregon and California to share information on energy conservation, develop renewable power and modernize the grid.

The first such agreement was signed back in 2006, and the new document calls for sharing information on energy conservation, developing renewable power and modernizing the grid.

“We must stay on a shared path to carbon reduction, and this agreement affirms that commitment,” said David Danner, chair of the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) , in a written statement.

The WUTC regulates investor-owned electric and natural-gas utilities in Washington state.

The regional cooperation on reducing carbon emissions comes as the Trump Administration takes a far more skeptical view of the need to take federal action to address climate change.