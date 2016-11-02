A treaty in 1851 reserved millions of square miles for the Dakota Lakota people. Now, only fragments remain as the battle of the Dakota Access Pipeline rages.

The Standing Rock Sioux’s history is full of broken promises — their land eroded away over the past 165 years.

As the tribe fights to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, click through our interactive map to see how from the first treaty, in 1851, the boundaries of the tribe’s land have changed.

Information from The Seattle Times archives was included in this report.