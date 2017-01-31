Misinformation spread Tuesday about an easement being granted for the final section of the Dakota Access Pipeline. No easement has been approved.

A misinformation wildfire lit up social media Tuesday night about the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The confusion arose after two congressmen issued news releases late in the day declaring they had been notified that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been directed to issue an easement by the corps’ acting secretary to complete the pipeline. However, no easement has yet been issued.

The easement is needed by Energy Transfer Partners to complete the last section of the pipeline by drilling under the Missouri River.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe issued a statement Tuesday evening intended to calm opponents of the controversial pipeline, reiterating its vow to challenge any easement, if it is issued, in court, and insist on completion of a long-term environmental review of the pipeline project under way.

Jan Hasselman, attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux, also confirmed no easement has been granted.

“People are jumping the gun,” Hasselman said. He said, however, he expected the easement would probably be issued next week.