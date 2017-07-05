At noon Thursday (July 6) reporter Lynda Mapes will answer questions on her recent story about the natural and native history of the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks.

On July 4, Seattle commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Ballard Locks. Reporter Lynda Mapes‘ deep understanding of Salmon Bay and surrounding areas suggest that the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks’ construction was more than an engineering feat, but also a displacement of indigenous cultures and destruction of local environs.

