A week after the escape of thousands of Atlantic salmon into the waters off the San Juan Islands, the state has set up an incident command center to respond more quickly and with greater coordination.

Three state agencies, the Department of Natural Resources, Fish & Wildlife and Ecology, are pooling resources to oversee the containment and recovery of the farmed, nonnative fish. The agencies will work with Puget Sound-area tribes and the company responsible for the pen collapse at Cypress Island, Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, said Cori Simmons, spokeswoman for Natural Resources, who was traveling Saturday morning to the new command center in Anacortes.

There were 305,000 fish in the pen that collapsed. The company has not issued a firm count of the escaped fish.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Saturday the state will not issue new leases or permits for net pens until a full review of the incident is completed.

“The release of net pen-raised Atlantic salmon into Washington’s waters has created an emergency situation,” Inslee said in a news release. “I believe the company must do everything it can to stop any additional escapes and to recover as many fish as possible, including adequate compensation for those working to remove Atlantic salmon from our waters.”

The salmon escapes occurred as Cooke Aquaculture has been considering a new net-pen operation in the Strait of Juan de Fuca at Port Angeles, east of the Ediz Hook, Clallam County.

Tribal members have been critical of the state’s response this week, saying they heard about the spill from their fishermen, not state fisheries officials. The net pens off Cypress Island began collapsing last Saturday, but neither fisheries nor Cooke made a public statement until Tuesday afternoon.

The Lummi Nation declared a state of emergency and is paying fish buyers to take the Atlantic salmon brought in by their fishermen. With wild salmon runs already depressed, tribe officials say they worry that native fish will have to compete with Atlantic salmon for food and could be exposed to disease.

To try to mitigate the situation, the state has told fishermen to go fishing — to catch as many of the Atlantic salmon as possible. But Lummi fishermen note the farm-raised fish are hand-fed pellets, have never foraged for food and may not be able to bite a fishing line.

Scientists differ about the threat posed by Atlantic salmon, which are not native to the Pacifc Northwest. Several large escapes occurred in the late 1990s.

Scientific evidence available before summer 1998 suggested escaped Atlantic salmon were not colonizing local watersheds and were not significantly impacting native fish. However, in 1998 and in 1999, naturally produced Atlantic salmon were discovered in streams on Vancouver Island, B.C., according to a Fish & Wildlife report.

“That indicates escaped Atlantic salmon are capable of successfully producing offspring in the wild,” the report concluded. There is no evidence, though, of that next generation of Atlantic salmon “surviving in the wild to maturity and spawning. Much is still unknown about escaped Atlantic salmon in Washington.”