An especially wet spring dumped plenty of water on Washington state’s grasslands — leading to a healthy supply of fuel for wildfires this summer, officials said.

A wind-whipped grass fire burning southeast of Wenatchee is threatening about 80 structures and homes.

Residents are under a level-two evacuation, which means they should be prepared to leave their homes at any moment.

About 160 firefighters are working to quell the Spartan Fire, which has swelled to about 4,500 acres, said Holly Krake, the information officer for the fire’s incident management team. Two helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are also available, she said.

Krake said hand and bulldozer crews worked overnight to cut fire lines, but will only be able to engage the fire in some positions, when and where it’s safe.

“Conditions will continue to be hot, dry and breezy” Tuesday, Krake said. “It remains weather- and fuel-dependent. This is a wind-driven grass fire. When it reaches our containment lines, if those are able to hold, it will run out of grass to burn. It’s really about putting in those effective lines and using natural features and roads to break the fire and keep it from spreading further.”

Krake said weather patterns this spring present a different wildfire problem than in years past.

“In Eastern Washington and across most of the state, we did enjoy a cool, wet spring,” Krake said. “But what that did lead to is a fine fuel or grass explosion. It’s more likely we’ll see more fires like this at low elevation” because of heavy grass and brush.

The Spartan fire began as three separate grass fires but converged and swelled quickly on Monday.

“There was a bunch of folks with pickup trucks on the side of the highway doing the initial attack, directing air and ground resources from the hood of a pickup truck” on Monday, Krake said.

By Tuesday morning, the fire was considered 10 percent contained. With structures at risk, Krake said, officials decided to order a Type-3 incident management team. Those crews are designed for the long-term management of fires and will set up a command center in Wenatchee.

Krake said the fire’s cause is still under investigation. There were lightning storms in the Wenatchee area Monday, she said.

Several smaller grass fires were also burning in nearby Douglas County Tuesday, Krake said. About a dozen homes were under a level-one evacuation notice, which means residents should be following news of the fire and begin preparing to leave.

“Those fires again are primarily grass and brush. Those have the potential, under the same conditions, to grow,” Krake said.