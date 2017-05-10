More than 550 people reported feeling the quake, which was centered about 12 miles west of Seattle.
A magnitude 3.4 quake rattled the Puget Sound area early Wednesday.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the small earthquake occurred at about 1:14 a.m. It was centered about 2 miles east of Bremerton and about 12 miles west of Seattle.
The USGS says more than 550 people reported feeling the quake as of Wednesday morning.
