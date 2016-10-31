Did you or a Facebook friend "check in" at Standing Rock to show solidarity with Dakota Access Pipeline protesters?
The Morton County Sheriff’s office denied on Monday that it was tracking Dakota Access Pipeline protesters’ Facebook “check-ins” after a social-media campaign flooded the network.
Over the weekend, thousands of people began “checking in” to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in an attempt to thwart the alleged tracking.
Then, after checking in, people would post a message to friends and family, making it clear exactly what they were doing. You might have seen a message like this pop up in your feed:
About the pipeline protestSeattle Times reporter Lynda V. Mapes and photographer Alan Berner are in North Dakota this week covering protests against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline. Here are recent stories to help you understand the conflict:
- Live updates from the scene Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
- Background stories: Here's a primer on the pipeline project, including the key players on all sides, a brief history of broken treaty promises and a closer look at the courtroom battle. And here's what we're reading related to the controversy.
- Oct. 28: New standoff in Dakota pipeline protest ebbs without violence.
- Oct. 25: Tribes in Washington state call on President Obama to improve federal consultations over infrastructure projects.
- Oct. 24: Citing treaty claim, protesters occupy land a rancher recently sold to pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners.
- Oct. 19: The Standing Rock council votes to let protesters use tribal land near the occupation site for shelter during the brutal winter.
- Oct. 18: Northwest tribes' victories over fossil-fuel projects inspire pipeline protesters.
- Jerry Large: Dakota Access Pipeline fight is a product of ignored rights.
- Read more Seattle Times stories about Standing Rock.
- See photos from the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.
It’s unclear whether the social media effort originated with the protesters in North Dakota, but the sheriff denies it follows the check-ins.
Last week, the confrontation between protesters and police came to a head. Dozens were arrested as authorities in riot gear and with armored personnel carriers broke up highway barricades and a camp on pipeline developers’ property that was set up earlier in the week. Hundreds of protesters remain at the initial camp to the south.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.