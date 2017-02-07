Seattle cycles about $3 billion a year through the bank, which also is one of 17 lenders to the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. Also, the Army on Tuesday told Congress it would allow the pipeline to be completed.

People packed into Seattle City Hall chambers Tuesday afternoon, before a vote on whether to divest billions in city money from Wells Fargo.

The council is expected to take action after months of controversy over the bank’s business practices, as well as the Dakota Access Pipeline.

While other jurisdictions have punished Wells Fargo for the scandal over its practice of creating millions of fraudulent bank and credit-card accounts, Seattle could be the first to make the pipeline a major reason for severing ties with the bank.

Meanwhile, the Army told Congress on Tuesday it would allow the pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir, clearing the way for crews to complete the $3.8 billion project.

Demonstrators against the pipeline have marched in the streets of Seattle and rallied at City Hall and Wells Fargo branch offices in Seattle to protest the company’s participation in the pipeline project.

Wells Fargo is one of 17 lenders to the more than 1,000-mile-long oil pipeline from western North Dakota to Illinois.

The city cycles about $3 billion a year through the bank — all revenues the city receives, even from parking meters. The city’s average daily balance in the bank has been about $10 million over the past six months, according to Wells Fargo.

The current contract with Wells Fargo began Jan. 1, 2013, and extends through Dec. 31, 2018, with the option of five additional one-year extensions. Wells Fargo was chosen by Seattle through competitive bidding, beating out Bank of America, Union Bank and US Bank.

It would not be the first time the city has taken action against Wells Fargo.

Under the direction of Mayor Ed Murray and the council, Wells Fargo is no longer issuing bonds or brokering investments for the city after it was discovered that Wells Fargo created millions of fake, unauthorized bank and credit-card accounts. The decision last October cost Wells Fargo a $100 million bond deal on behalf of Seattle City Light.

The bill would direct the mayor to inform Wells Fargo the city will not be renewing its financial-services contract and will refrain from new cash investments in Wells Fargo securities for at least three years.

The bill would also expand the use of socially responsible practices as a criterion for selection of contractors for most city contracts. The bill also forbids city contractors from engaging in unfair business practices, and excludes any contractor running afoul of the law from bidding for five years.

Socially responsible practices would be worth at least 20 percent in the bidding process for selection of a financial institution to provide depository banking services.