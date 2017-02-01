The Seattle City Council is being urged to pull $3 billion from Wells Fargo for its role as a Dakota Access Pipeline lender.

Hundreds of anti-pipeline demonstrators gathered Wednesday in downtown Seattle to encourage the City Council to pull $3 billion from Wells Fargo for its role as a Dakota Access Pipeline lender.

With demonstrators yelling “Let us in!” outside packed City Hall chambers, the Affordable Housing, Neighborhoods and Finance Committee heard impassioned pleas as it considered a proposal to divest the city funds.

About 11 a.m., the committee voted unanimously to forward the bill to the City Council on Monday.

“We all agree: divestment is our goal,” Councilmember Debora Juarez said during the hearing.

The proposal is intended to be a blow against construction of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. President Trump has ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to issue the last easement needed to complete the 1,000-mile-long oil pipeline from western North Dakota to Illinois.

Anti-pipeline demonstrators gathered at Seattle City Hall Wednesday morning to protest the city’s relationship with Wells Fargo, which invests in the Dakota Access Pipeline. (Johnny Andrews / The Seattle Times)

Construction moved closer to completion Tuesday as a U.S. Army official ordered the Corps to issue the easement, which is expected soon. But opponents are pushing the battle to more fronts, including toward project creditors like Wells Fargo.

“You faced down attack dogs, blizzards and rubber bullets,” co-sponsor and Councilmember Kshama Sawant told a capacity crowd Wednesday in the council chambers, referring to protest camps in North Dakota that drew thousands of demonstrators, including many from Washington tribes. “If we do not fight we will not win.”

Added Sawant as she cast her vote: “Let’s build on this, make sure other cities move to divest from Wells Fargo.”

In addition to terminating the city’s contract with Wells Fargo, the bill would also create requirements to take social-justice principles into account when awarding city contracts, including for construction projects.

Meanwhile, if the easement is granted, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe has vowed to sue to block construction.

A rally against the pipeline drew hundreds in Seattle last week after President Trump signed an executive order calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to issue the last easement needed to complete the pipeline.

Crews are on standby in hotel rooms, waiting for the easement, and could finish the pipeline within two weeks if they work around the clock. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said Tuesday the Army Corps of Engineers was ordered to allow construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline to proceed.

Wells Fargo manages more than $3 billion of the city’s operating account, including a biweekly payroll of $30 million for about 12,000 employees. The average daily balance in the city’s account with Wells Fargo is about $73 million.