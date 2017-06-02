The Portland City Council and Multnomah County passed resolutions that all of the city’s and county’s electric energy will come from renewable sources by 2035 and all of its energy will be from renewable sources by 2050.

Oregon experienced its warmest year in 2015, and 2016 was the wettest winter on record. Portland’s climate future could be characterized by hotter, drier summers and warmer winters with more intense rain, according to the city of Portland.

With those statistics in mind, the Portland City Council and Multnomah County passed resolutions Thursday that all of the city’s and county’s electric energy will come from renewable sources by 2035 and all of its energy will be from renewable sources by 2050.

The votes came on the same day President Trump announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the resolution will serve as a “beacon of hope” on a day when “the United States is effectively turning its back on the rest of the world,” The Oregonian reported.

More than 20 other cities, including Atlanta, San Diego and Aspen, Colo., have pledged to transition to 100 percent renewable energy, according to the Sierra Club, an environmental group. Energy from resources like the sun, wind and water are renewable, unlike oil, coal and natural gas, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Seattle generates more than 90 percent of its electricity from hydroelectric power, according to Seattle City Light. City Light was the nation’s first electric utility to achieve zero net greenhouse-gas emissions in 2005 and has remained carbon neutral since then.