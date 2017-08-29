An anonymous tip to the Department of Ecology (DOE) set off a hazmat response by Renton, Tukwila and Kent fire departments, said Capt. Kyle Ohashi of Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

Investigators are still trying to determine the source of a petroleum spill on the Green River on Tuesday afternoon.

An anonymous tip to the Department of Ecology (DOE) set off a hazmat response by Renton, Tukwila and Kent fire departments, said Capt. Kyle Ohashi of Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. He said the spill started between 212th and 228th streets in Kent and floated downstream toward the Southcenter area of Tukwila.

Crews stretched booms across the river at 196th Street in Kent and near Strander Boulevard in Tukwila, Ohashi said. He said a sheen could be seen intermittently on the shaded side of the river, which flows into the Duwamish and then into Puget Sound.

King County’s Guardian 1 helicopter flew over the river but could not locate a source of the spill.

DOE officials will try to determine the source and the product involved.