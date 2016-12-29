The dogs, a mastiff and pit bull-Dalmation mix named Mischief and Diesel, respectively, have been declared potentially dangerous.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A veterinarian’s report shows that three pet wallabies killed in their Spokane yard were mauled by their owner’s two dogs.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the owner had alerted police after she discovered the dead wallabies earlier this month and said a person was to blame. But an investigation by the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service determined her mastiff and pit bull-Dalmation mix — named Mischief and Diesel, respectively — were responsible.

The two dogs have been declared potentially dangerous.

The report says the wallabies were covered in canine bite marks and two died of asphyxiation due to “crushing holds” to their necks. The third was decapitated and disemboweled.

The animal protection agency had also responded to the same home in March after receiving reports that the pit bull had attacked another dog, which required veterinary care.

Spokane police earlier confirmed it was a dog that killed the wallabies.

“It was not malicious,” Spokane police spokesman Officer Shane Phillips told The Spokesman-Review earlier this month. “It was not murder. It looks like this lady’s pet dog ate her pet wallabies.”