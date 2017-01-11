Hilary Franz was sworn in Wednesday in Olympia as commissioner of public lands and said she will focus on protection of the 5.6 million acres owned by the people of Washington.
Franz is the former executive director of Futurewise, an organization that works to limit sprawl and promote sustainable land use. She also served four years on the Bainbridge Island city council.
Franz was elected as public lands commissioner in November, and will replace outgoing Commissioner Peter Goldmark.
The commissioner oversees the Department of Natural Resources, which has responsibilities that include regulating timber harvests, firefighting and managing state lands that generate timber-harvest revenues.
Franz, in a statement released by the Department of Natural Resources, said her immediate priorities include training and equipping wildland firefighters and improving the response to wildland fires.
