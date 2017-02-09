Untreated wastewater and stormwater are being dumped into Puget Sound after high tides and heavy rains overwhelmed a King County wastewater-treatment center in Seattle on Thursday.

Flooding at West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park caused damage that fried an electrical circuit and caused a system shutdown, a spokesman said.

That’s caused the county to operate the facility in “emergency bypass mode” — dumping untreated effluent directly into Puget Sound.

“We don’t have an estimate for exactly how much (untreated water) we’re talking about, but it’s likely millions of gallons at this point,” said Doug Williams, a spokesman for the county’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks.

He said the sewage being dumped is a mix of about 90 percent stormwater and 10 percent wastewater.

The shutdown at the plant happened about 2 a.m. Thursday, at a time when the facility was receiving peak levels of stormwater and wastewater from sewer discharges amid heavy rains, Williams said.

That surge of water was being treated and discharged normally from the plant. But at the same time, high tides off Discovery Park were “pushing the treated effluent back into the outflow pipes,” Williams said.

“As a result, we ended up with a flood of wastewater and stormwater into the facility itself, and at the time we had a circuit break,” he said. “A portion of the system went offline, so we have been bypassing flows since then.”

The untreated water is being piped about three-quarters of a mile offshore and 240 feet deep into the sound, Williams said. The department has posted signs along the beach to alert people to stay out of the water, as well as contacted the state’s Department of Ecology.

Williams said they would conduct water quality sampling to assess any environmental impacts.

Repair crews have been working to pump out the treatment plant throughout the day Thursday. It’s unknown when it will be running again normally, he said.

“We’ve got a lot of infrastructure that has been submerged in this flood, a lot of electrical equipment, so we have to be careful about the safety of our employees,” Williams said.

The West Point Treatment Plant serves homes and businesses in Seattle, Shoreline, North Lake Washington, North King County and parts of South Snohomish County. During the area’s rainy season, West Point provides secondary treatment for flows up to 300 million gallons a day, according to the plant’s web page.