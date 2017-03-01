The methanol refinery planned for the Port of Kalama would convert large quantities of gas into methanol, and ship the chemical to China.

Cowlitz County this week approved permits for a $1.8 billion methanol plant proposed for the Port of Kalama.

The Northwest Innovation Works methanol refinery would convert large quantities of gas into methanol and ship the chemical to China.

The plant would create some 200 full-time jobs, offering an economic boost to the Kalama area. But the prospect of a major chemical plant along the Columbia River — and a sharp increase in tanker traffic along that waterway — has drawn strong opposition from environmentalists as well as from some Cowlitz County residents.

The review process generated thousands of public comments and involved days of hearings.

Although the county approved permits to operate the methanol plant and a shipping terminal, it rejected the developer’s request to also use the marine terminal for other types of vessels.

Opponents of the project are calling on the state Department of Ecology to overturn the county’s permit approvals.

Miles Johnson, an attorney for Columbia Riverkeeper, said the county’s approval disregarded the refinery’s susceptibility to earthquakes, climate pollution and impact on salmon.

Gov. Jay Inslee helped lay the groundwork for the plant during a 2013 trade mission to China.