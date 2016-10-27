Hundreds of protesters have joined the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in their effort to block construction of the pipeline they say threatens water supplies and sacred sites. Follow our live coverage.

Here’s what’s happening:

Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda Mapes and Times photographer Alan Berner are on the ground through the end of the week to report on protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline near Bismarck, N.D.

American Indian tribes in Washington state on Tuesday called on President Obama to overhaul the way the federal government consults with tribes on fossil-fuel export and other projects. Also on Tuesday, the Obama administration asked for the second time that Energy Transfer Partners stand down on the Dakota Access Pipeline, to no avail.

Update, 6:40 a.m.:

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier and other law enforcement confronted protesters at their new camp Wednesday, requesting that the demonstrators remove their roadblock on Highway 1806 and their camp located on private property.

The protesters refused.

“Protesters’ escalated unlawful behavior this weekend of trespassing onto private property and establishing an encampment, has forced law enforcement to respond,” Kirchmeier said in a news release. “I can’t stress it enough, this is a public safety issue. We can not have protesters blocking county roads, blocking state highways, or trespassing on private property.”

Roy Murphy, 22, of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, arrived at the Standing Rock encampment on Aug. 22, and says he is staying “until the pipeline is defeated.” His tent, shared with two others, is winterized.

Update, 6:15 a.m.:

For the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, the battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline recalls a bitter history the tribe does not want repeated.

“We want to protect our land, and we want to protect our water,” said Dave Archambault II, tribal chairman. “Our concerns and interests don’t matter and this is how we have been treated for over 150 years.”

Once roaming the Great Plains, living in teepees and hunting buffalo, the great Sioux leaders such as Sitting Bull, Red Cloud and Crazy Horse are household names for many. Their bloodiest battles are too: Wounded Knee. Custer’s Last Stand.

But the history of the Sioux people and the United States is also one all too familiar: of broken promises, and a relentless taking away of lands for white settlement, gold mining and development. Those lands were promised to be reserved for the Indians’ sole use forever, in peace treaties that were supposed to be the highest law of the land.

Read more about how the Standing Rock Sioux tribe has lost ancestral lands in one broken treaty after another, and even in outright theft.