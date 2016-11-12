Protesters have gathered in Tacoma in support of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in their effort to block construction of a pipeline they say threatens water supplies and sacred sites. Follow our live coverage.

Here’s what’s happening:

Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda Mapes and Times photographer Alan Berner are in Tacoma to report on protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Noon update:

Rallying against the Dakota Access Pipeline in Tacoma #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/kgBI3VsIzQ — Lynda V. Mapes (@LyndaVMapes) November 12, 2016

Earlier today:

Separate from the Tacoma protest, about 80 pipeline opponents are leaving from Seattle for North Dakota with a truck full of supplies for the Dakota Access Pipeline protest.

With a truck full of supplies about 80 volunteers from around WA gathering now to head to Standing Rock. #noDAPL pic.twitter.com/8IDFoNEeWh — Lynda V. Mapes (@LyndaVMapes) November 12, 2016