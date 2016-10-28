Hundreds of protesters have joined the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in their effort to block construction of the pipeline they say threatens water supplies and sacred sites. Follow our live coverage.

Here’s what’s happening:

Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda Mapes and Times photographer Alan Berner are on the ground through the end of the week to report on protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline near Bismarck, N.D.

American Indian tribes in Washington state on Tuesday called on President Obama to overhaul the way the federal government consults with tribes on fossil-fuel export and other projects. Also on Tuesday, the Obama administration asked for the second time that Energy Transfer Partners stand down on the Dakota Access Pipeline, to no avail.

Update, 10:30 a.m.:

Tensions remain high in Cannon Ball, N.D., Friday morning, as the standoff between protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline and police continues.

Police have brought five armored personnel carriers to the scene and placed a concrete barricade across Highway 1806, facing off against demonstrators blocking the road opposite them with two still-smoking trucks they have burned down to the bare metal.

Police are now marching down the highway toward demonstrators, as three school buses wait in the distance to transport those detained or arrested by police.

Authorities are warning protesters that if they do not disperse they will be removed by force.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department said 141 people were arrested Thursday after police began pushing protesters from private land owned by the pipeline developers.

— Lynda Mapes, Seattle Times environment reporter