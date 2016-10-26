A Seattle Times reporter and a Times photographer are joining hundreds of protesters who are fighting against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Follow our live coverage.

Here’s what’s happening:

Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda Mapes and Times photographer Alan Berner are on the ground through the end of this week to report on protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline near Bismarck, North Dakota.

Hundreds of protesters have joined the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in their effort to block construction of the pipeline they say threatens water supplies and sacred sites.

American Indian tribes in Washington state on Tuesday called on President Barack Obama to overhaul the way the federal government consults with tribes on fossil fuel export and other projects.

Read our primer on what’s going on with the oil pipeline. And here’s what we’re reading about the project and the region’s history.

Update, 6 a.m.:

It was not yet first light and already things were heating up at Standing Rock, where tensions are mounting — but the hopes of opponents to beat the pipeline are too. Opponents from tribes all over the country and their allies have moved more than 100 tents into the path of the pipeline. They call it Winter Camp. But Energy Transfer Partners of Dallas Texas, the developer of the more than 1,000-mile-long oil pipeline through four states, notes the land beneath this last-stand encampment is their private property, having recently purchased it for the project from a rancher.

In defiance, pipeline opponents have seized this chunk of prairie back, upping the ante in this struggle, declaring theirs a taking by eminent domain under the treaty of 1851. Meanwhile, the company is calling for prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, and the county sheriff is marshaling a police force from surrounding states. The whole world watches, and celebrities are arriving.

“Getting on a plane from Chicago to Standing Rock with Reverend Jesse Jackson, witnessing history as multiple movements come together to stand with Standing Rock Against the Dakota Access Pipeline,” Nick Tilsen, Oglala Lakota, and a community organizer here, texted me this morning in the pre-dawn darkness.

Washington state tribal members here for weeks and months are girding for whatever comes next. “It is my call. My heart is here. For my people,” said Gerri Lillian, a teacher of culture and language for the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, in a message to me on Facebook last night.

She and others were thrilled to meet actor Mark Ruffalo, who has also come to the camp to support the cause. But the merrymaking was short lived. “We are wanted at the front lines, I just heard,” she wrote me as rain fell overnight. “Helicopters are flying over us.”

Dan Nanamkin, of Nespelem, wrote too: “They are moving on us tonight, they are coming in with military, armored vehicles, it will be a battle here!” And then nothing more.

That is how it is here, with fragments of information sputtered over spotty if any cellular service, and fear of escalating police activity. The US Department of Justice yesterday called for a de-escalation of the conflict and the Obama Administration has asked Dakota Access to cease construction near the Missouri River while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers evaluates whether to reconsider permits for the project. But so far, the company has vowed to press on — and press charges.