The landslide was discovered when foresters working in the area noticed cracks on a hillside access road south of Highway 530.

Geologists from the state Department of Natural Resources were investigating a slow-moving landslide near Oso on Saturday morning.

The slide was discovered Friday evening when foresters working in the area noticed cracks on a hillside access road south of Highway 530, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The highway is closed from Oso Loop Road to C-Post Road, as a precaution, a state transportation-department spokeswoman said Saturday.

There is no debris from the landslide on the highway.

Officials recommended that people evacuate last night. People from eight homes did, while people in two homes decided to stay put. One house is on the same side of the highway as the slide, and the others are north of the road.

The slide is about 1.5 miles west of the massive 2014 landslide that killed 43 people in the Steelhead Haven neighborhood in the small community of Oso — and on the opposite side of the highway.

Geologists traveled to the area Friday night, but ran out of daylight. They re-started their investigation early Saturday.

“It appears it didn’t move overnight, so that’s a good thing,” DNR spokesman Joe Smillie said.

Survivors of the 2014 slide settled a civil case last fall for $60 million. The plaintiffs claimed that the state and a timber company had taken actions that increased the risks of a slide.

Smillie said he was not aware of any logging in the area of the current slide.

After a “particularly wet winter” this year, the state is busy investigating slides across the state, he said. Geologists have investigated 100 slides in just the last month in the northeast corner of the state.

The slide near Oso is on privately owned land that has a DNR access road running through it.

Approximate area of hillside (in yellow) where a slow-moving slide was inspected by geologists today. pic.twitter.com/oPPo9dHNn8 — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 8, 2017