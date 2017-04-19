Seattle will receive $440,000 by settling one of two lawsuits it brought against homeowners last year in connection with the cutting of city-owned trees in West Seattle.

The city accused the homeowners of laying waste to more than 150 trees in two neighboring sections of the West Seattle greenbelt to improve their views.

Stanley and Mary Harrelson and Marty and Karrie Riemer will together hand over $440,000 to settle the lawsuit in which they were named. The other suit is still active.

“These trees are a vital resource and this settlement puts people on notice,” City Attorney Pete Holmes said during a Wednesday news conference on the settlement.

First reported by The Seattle Times, the cutting occurred in late 2015 or 2016, on more than an acre of greenbelt on the hillside north and east of the 3200 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, above Southwest Admiral Way.

Trees of varying sizes were destroyed, including many big-leaf maples and Scouler’s willows.

The city will use the money from the settlement for restoration work on the slope and for summer youth programs, officials said.

They said the settlement sum is greater per tree than the amount Seattle received in a settlement the last time the city had a high-profile tree-cutting case.

That case, stemming from a 2003 incident, involved 120 trees and a settlement of $500,000. The Harrelson and Riemer settlement involves 66 trees, the officials said.

In the Harrelson and Riemer suit, the city alleged the couples had hired two individuals — Forrest Bishop and John Russo — to cut down the trees.

In the settlement, the city has assigned its claims against Bishop and Russo to the Harrelsons and Riemers, allowing the couples to sue the alleged cutters.

Seattle has amended the other suit, which initially named only Kostas and Linda Kyrimis, to also include as defendants Nancy Despain, Wendy Sweigart, Leroy Bernard, Joyce Bernard, Charles King, Shirley King and Bruce Gross.

The city gave the Kyrimises immunity from criminal charges in exchange for their cooperation in the case, including the identities of neighbors who allegedly shared in the tree-cutting but who had previously been identified in the suit as Jane and John Does.