Officials blame a harsh winter for higher than normal losses in deer, elk and bighorn sheep herds in five Western states, including low fawn populations in Eastern Washington elk herds.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wildlife suffered higher than normal losses this winter in severe weather across the West, where the toll included the deaths of all known fawns in one Wyoming deer herd and dozens of endangered bighorn sheep in California.

Wildlife managers in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington also reported higher losses of animals after one of the coldest and snowiest winters in decades. Parts of the Rockies saw snowfall as late as mid-June.

“This year we kind of had all the factors that we don’t want — we had deep snow, we had periods of fairly cold weather, subzero, and then we also had some crusting on top of that snow,” said Roger Phillips, spokesman for the Idaho Fish and Game Department.

Wildlife managers have been assessing the damage using radio collars and surveys of herds after a winter in which many parts of the West recorded record snowfall, including places where deer, pronghorn antelope and elk migrate each fall to escape the harsher mountain winters. Prolonged snow cover on winter grounds made it difficult for wildlife to find food, and spells of bitter cold made matters worse for the weakened animals by hardening the snow.

Mule deer in several Rocky Mountain States and elk in Eastern Washington were hit hard. Wyoming was expecting above-normal losses among antelope as well, although it didn’t have an accurate accounting yet.

Wyoming last saw comparable wildlife deaths over three decades ago, said Bob Lanka, supervisor of the statewide wildlife and habitat-management program with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

“It’s been a long, long time since we experienced this kind of loss,” he said.

Meteorologist David Lipson of the National Weather Service in Riverton blamed the rough winter on “unusually strong rivers of moisture” flowing into the West from the Pacific Ocean, where a weak and unusually short-lived La Nina occurred.

Wildlife managers are responding by reducing hunting permits in the hard-hit areas.

“There will be less hunting opportunity this coming fall for sure, and the people that do get a license, whether it’s a general license or a limited quota tag, I don’t think there’s going to be any doubt they’re going to notice less animals on the landscape,” Lanka said.

Mike Clark, owner of Greys River Outfitters in western Wyoming, said the loss of mule deer and antelope tags will be hard on his business, which includes deer, antelope and elk hunts.

“Luckily, we can still work with some elk,” Clark said.

Eastern Washington’s three primary elk herds saw record low calf-to-cow ratios coming out of the winter, particularly along the Cascades’ eastern slopes, according to Brock Hoenes, statewide elk specialist for the state.

Adult mortality appears to be normal, but elk calf numbers were at 18 to 19 calves per 100 cows in Eastern Washington. Normally, the end of winter would see 30 to 40 calves, Hoenes said.

Mule deer and bighorn sheep also appeared to sustain above-average losses.

Winter hasn’t been this tough on the state’s elk calves in over 10 years.

Elk-hunting permits have been reduced as a result, especially cow permits.

However, Hoenes said elk numbers, on the whole, are healthy. In fact, he said Mother Nature helped with recent state efforts to bring down excessive elk populations in some areas. Elk in Western Washington, with the exception of the Mount St. Helens herd, came through the winter OK.

The Mount St. Helens herd was battling hoof disease, which may have contributed to bigger losses.

Biologists say the wildlife herds eventually should recover with the help of reduced hunting and a return to at least normal weather conditions next winter. However, forecasters say it’s too early to predict how next winter will play out.

“What happens in the future depends a lot on what kind of winter we see next year,” Phillips said. “If we have back-to-back hard winters, it could be tough.”