Workers at the Hanford nuclear reservation in Richland have been evacuated and others have been told to stay indoors after an alert emergency was declared because of concerns about instability of railroad tunnels containing contaminated material, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

“There are concerns about subsidence in the soil covering railroad tunnels near a former chemical processing facility,” the Department of Energy wrote, in declaring the alert. “The tunnels contain contaminated materials.”

Workers have been evacuated and those in potentially affected areas have gone indoors, the Energy Department said.

A spokeswoman with the Hanford Joint Information Center said the incident was in the 200 East PUREX area of the site. She said there was no evidence of a radioactive release but that officials were still investigating.

PUREX refers to the site’s Plutonium Uranium Extraction Plant, a massive facility more than three football fields in length that was used to recover plutonium from irradiated fuel rods.

The building, which extends 40 feet below ground and is more than six stories tall, has been vacant for nearly 20 years but remains highly contaminated.

A tunnel near the site contains several rail cars that have been temporarily buried because they were used to transport irradiated fuel rods and remain contaminated.

Brian Calvert, an emergency planner with Benton County Emergency Services, said they had multiple law-enforcement and fire agencies standing by, if need be.

“We don’t have any details as of yet, we just know that they’ve declared an alert emergency without any sort of release and they’re indicating it’s stable,” Calvert said. “At this point it’s just an alert, which means ‘OK, heads up everybody.’ ”

Hanford made plutonium for nuclear weapons for years and is in the midst of a multi-decade, multibillion-dollar cleanup of the leftover waste.