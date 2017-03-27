Company officials worked cooperatively with state and federal officials, who located leaky pipes and soils saturated with red and yellow biodiesel fuels.

A biodiesel spill in the Columbia River in the Wenatchee area has been traced to Coleman Oil Inc., according to a Monday statement from the state Department of Ecology.

Coleman Oil officials worked cooperatively with state and federal officials, who located leaky pipes and soils saturated with red and yellow biodiesel fuels.

“The samples in the soil and the pipes matched the samples we’ve collected from the river,” said Dave Byers of Ecology’s statewide spill-response program. “We appreciate the company helping us locate the source of the leak.”

In a statement released by the Ecology Department, Bob Coleman, of Coleman Oil, confirmed that the release appears to have come from the Wenatchee facility. He said that the company will work with government officials to “contain and eliminate the release.”

The oil pollution, and a diesel odor in the river, was first reported on March 17.

State, federal and local partners formed a unified command to respond.