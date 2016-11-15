Federal regulators have finalized water-quality rules for Washington state tied partly to how much fish people eat, approving many aspects of the state’s plan but also setting some stricter limits than the state wanted.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s action Tuesday comes years after contentious debate over how clean the state’s rivers and bays need to be so people can safely eat fish from those waters.

The EPA agreed with Washington on several factors used to regulate pollutants, including raising the fish-consumption rate to 175 grams a day, which would protect people who eat about a serving of fish a day.

But the federal agency set tougher rules than the state proposed for many chemicals.

State Ecology Director Maia Bellon says she’s disappointed “state’s approach wasn’t accepted in its entirety.” She says the state worked hard to balance protecting human health and helping businesses and local governments comply.