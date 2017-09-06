The wildfire in Oregon and Washington grew on Tuesday.

The Eagle Creek and Indian Creek fires merged on Tuesday, growing to 20,000 acres at the Oregon-Washington border, according to fire officials.

The two blazes will be managed as one, including a “spot fire” of about 30 acres in Washington, which started when embers jumped the Columbia River, officials said in a news release.

The Eagle Creek Fire is now burning more than 10,000 acres on both sides of the Columbia River Gorge in Washington and Oregon. Footage from Monday on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge. (Hal Bernton / The Seattle Times)

Firefighters worked Tuesday to save the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge, erected in 1925, and they were successful after wetting the building as a “firestorm of falling embers” swirled.

Officials said defending private property and historical structures in the Columbia River Gorge Scenic Area, various state parks and the Bull Run Watershed will continue to be top priorities for firefighters Wednesday

Interstate 84 remains closed from Troutdale to Hood River due to debris on the freeway.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler Wednesday, but a warning will be in effect in the afternoon for potential lightning. Winds will shift westerly which could propel fire growth to the east.

For real time and evacuation information, please contact the Multnomah, Hood River, or Skamania County Sheriff Offices.