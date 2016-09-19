Did you see the impressive sights over the past few days? Check out the photos.

The sky has given us quite a showing the past few days.

On Monday, a double rainbow made for a spectacular morning scene over Elliott Bay.

Rainbows and all sorts of beauty this morning in #Seattle. ( by Mehran Sepehr.) pic.twitter.com/x1hKU8gKPy — Erika Schultz (@ErikaJSchultz) September 19, 2016

On Friday, a common, yet impressive, cloud formation over Mount Rainier was captured in images posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service. Lenticular clouds are formed as moist air flows over mountains or other obstructions.

Another great show of lenticulars around #MountRainier this afternoon ahead of the incoming rain. #wawx pic.twitter.com/2V7YJwYN3f — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 17, 2016