Did you see the impressive sights over the past few days? Check out the photos.
The sky has given us quite a showing the past few days.
On Monday, a double rainbow made for a spectacular morning scene over Elliott Bay.
Rainbows and all sorts of beauty this morning in #Seattle. ( by Mehran Sepehr.) pic.twitter.com/x1hKU8gKPy
— Erika Schultz (@ErikaJSchultz) September 19, 2016
Most Read Stories
Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
- Seahawks Tyler Lockett, Thomas Rawls leave game with injuries, both questionable to return vs. Rams
Hard to complain about rain when this is the result: #Seattle #rainbow pic.twitter.com/icUKQtsn8v
— Port of Seattle (@PortofSeattle) September 19, 2016
On Friday, a common, yet impressive, cloud formation over Mount Rainier was captured in images posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service. Lenticular clouds are formed as moist air flows over mountains or other obstructions.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.