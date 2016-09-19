Did you see the impressive sights over the past few days? Check out the photos.

Share story

By

The sky has given us quite a showing the past few days.

On Monday, a double rainbow made for a spectacular morning scene over Elliott Bay.

On Friday, a common, yet impressive, cloud formation over Mount Rainier was captured in images posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service. Lenticular clouds are formed as moist air flows over mountains or other obstructions.

Benjamin Woodard: bwoodard@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @benjamdub.