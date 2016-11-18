The volunteer stewards of Seattle’s newest forest are pleased to see a good start on campaign to protect forest and add trails.

For a small, young forest, Capehart has quickly made a lot of friends.

Just two weeks after volunteer stewards of the Capehart forest at Discovery Park went public with their appeal for funds to protect plantings and build new trails, donations to the Seattle Parks Foundation fund for Capehart have already surged to more than $37,000.

That’s enough to keep up a fence one more year to protect young trees and shrubs from foot traffic. And it’s a solid start toward the $150,000 sought to build two trails through the forest for public access.

Just five years ago, what is today a young forest at Discovery Park was a rubble of concrete and asphalt, all that remained of a former military housing development.

Now, the wreckage from tearing down the development has been hauled away, and a new forest is rising, planted as part of a long-term vision to return the 30-acre parcel to nature.

It’s working: so far the number of bird species in the forest is up from five in 2012 to 27 this year, according to annual counts by David Hutchinson of Seattle, a longtime volunteer steward at the park.

Native birds are drawn by the native plants: a forest of shrubs, trees, and flowers is providing the shelter, nesting and food birds need — including the bugs, bees and other pollinators also thriving at Capehart.

Cooper’s hawks, warbling vireo, Bewick’s wren, spotted towhee and American goldfinch have all become common sights in the forest, which also includes open areas. The meadows on sunny, summer days flit with butterflies drawn by plantings of goldenrod, yarrow and other native nectar sources.

With its views to Puget Sound, groves of mature big leaf maples, and a diverse forest that is even beginning to seed itself, the parcel is an experiment in watching natural processes take hold once people step back.

Now two new trails are planned to guide foot traffic through the site, to provide views and a nature experience — without losing the wildlife coaxed back with an $11 million investment by the city, to acquire the property, tear down the buildings and plant the forest.

Hutchinson is hoping the vision for Capehart will continue to gain momentum.

“Should Seattle parks contain native wildlife habitat within their boundaries?” Hutchinson said. “We think the public is saying yes.”