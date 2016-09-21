The dead humpback whale spent three days at Falcon Cove beach before being swept out to sea, then making a reappearance on a beach nearby.

SEASIDE, Ore. — A dead humpback whale that washed up on an Oregon beach has been found on another beach just two miles away.

The 38-foot mammal was found Tuesday on Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park after spending three days at nearby Falcon Cove beach. Oregon Parks and Recreation officials say the high tides in the next few weeks are not expected to be high enough to take the whale back out to sea, but it could happen.

A necropsy to determine the animal’s cause of death is scheduled for Thursday.

Parks officials say visitors to the beach should not take any parts of the whale or touch the animal.