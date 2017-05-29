A dead minke whale, with its diaphragm pushed outside of its mouth, washed ashore at Long Beach Peninsula.
In a relatively rare sighting, a dead minke whale, with its diaphragm pushed outside of its mouth, washed ashore Sunday on Long Beach Peninsula, about a quarter mile north of Klipsan Beach Approach.
The whale had died before washing ashore, with gases from decomposition building up inside the animal. Once the whale reached the beach, the pressure from the gases combined with its own weight pushed its diaphragm outside of its mouth, causing the balloon-like shape at the head of the whale, said Tiffany Boothe, an administrative assistant at Seaside Aquarium, who took the video and photos seen here.
Seaside Aquarium, based in Seaside, Ore., along with Portland State University, are coordinators in dealing with marine mammals that wash up in northern Oregon and southern Washington.
A team from Seaside Aquarium and Portland State University plan to perform a necropsy Wednesday to determine the cause of death as well as its health.
