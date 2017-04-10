The restriction on West Coast fishermen is intended to conserve fish stocks that have been in major decline.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council, which helps set the fishery rules in federal waters, voted to close the directed harvest of sardines at their Monday meeting in Sacramento.

Council Chairman Herb Pollard said the closure for the season that starts July 1 represents a hardship for coastal communities with commercial fleets. But he is hopeful for some fishing opportunities next year.

Sardines are a small, oily fish that are an important part of the ocean food chain for marine mammals, seabirds and other fish species. They also are valued by humans, with some put in cans, some used as bait and some put in aquaculture feed.

The sardines are subject to big swings in populations. They generally do better in years when the ocean is warm and decline during years when the ocean cools. In 2006, the sardine overall stocks were estimated to be at about 1 million metric tons, but in 2017 were estimated to be 85,658 tons, according to a statement from the federal fishery council.

Conservationists have expressed concerns to the council that the downturn in sardine stocks was exacerbated by fishing pressures.

Geoffrey Shester, California campaign director for Oceana, said that managers need to strengthen safeguards to protect sardines and the ocean wildlife and fishing communities dependent on sardines.

In the Monday action, the council decided to allow a small harvest of some 8,000 metric tons of sardines, mostly to account for the fish accidentally caught as fishermen target other species.