Dozens of activists from around Western Washington left Saturday to join protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

With a truck full of tepees and wood stoves, about 80 activists from around Western Washington gathered at Seattle’s Northgate Mall this morning to head out in a convoy to join opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline camped near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

Opposition keeps building, even as pipeline developers say they are confident the pipeline will soon be completed.

Not if they can help it, say activists driving the biodiesel-fueled truck full of supplies to North Dakota.

“I just want to help,” said Cody Carpenter, 19, of Port Townsend.

A team of physicians from Swedish Medical Center and the Seattle Indian Health Board also is departing for the opposition encampment with medical supplies.

“I think the movement is so important” said Hailey Wilson, a Nez Perce tribal member and family medical doctor with Swedish and the Indian health board. “For Indian rights, for the environment.”

Meanwhile Indian tribes from all over South and Central Puget Sound and their supporters were gathering Saturday morning for a march and rally against the pipeline starting at noon in downtown Tacoma.

Opponents say the pipeline already has destroyed native cultural sites and puts water quality at risk.