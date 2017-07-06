Do you have questions on Seattle's Hiram M. Chittenden Locks? Lynda Mapes discusses her reporting on this engineering feat and its effects on the Puget Sound landscape and people.

What was the purpose of the Seattle’s Hiram M. Chittenden Locks? What did building them do to the natural landscape and native people who lived here at the time?

On July 4, Seattle commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Ballard Locks. As reporter Lynda Mapes recently wrote in a deep examination of Salmon Bay and the effects of Seattle’s Ship Canal, the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks’ construction was more than an engineering feat, it also displaced indigenous cultures and destroyed local environs.

Listen to her discuss her reporting on this important engineering feat, as well as its consequences on the Native American tribes in Seattle.