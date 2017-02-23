Police with guns drawn are moving on Oceti Sakowin camp as dozens of protesters continue to hold out, refusing to leave in show of resistance.

With a major show of force, police in riot gear arrived in dozens of armored personnel carriers Thursday morning and moved tent to tent and shack to shack with guns drawn, clearing out demonstrators and making at least 23 arrests.

There were no injuries reported as of Thursday morning.

The Morton County Sheriff’s office is working with police from across North Dakota and three other states, using ATVs, helicopters and dozens of officers to move on the camp. As many as 100 demonstrators may be in the camp, according to activists, but authorities estimated 50.

Most campers left the camp Wednesday just before the deadline of 2 p.m. local time imposed by authorities on Wednesday. Their goal is to clear the camp of all people and structures before high water arrives, including possible flooding. Many demonstrators have vowed to continue their resistance in other camps being established nearby.

North Dakota officials have offered assistance for those willing to leave, including bus rides, food and hotel vouchers.

The camp is being cleared as the Dakota Access Pipeline is being completed.

At its peak, the camp drew more than 10,000 from around the world, including thousands of veterans, who opposed the pipeline out of concern that it could rupture and pollute the Missouri River, a drinking-water source for millions downstream.

The historic gathering of native nations has no precedent in modern times.

More than 700 opponents of the pipeline from around the country have been arrested since demonstrations to block the pipeline began last August. Some are facing felony charges.

Live streaming of the raid drew tens of thousands of viewers, as the demonstrators’ last stand unfolded in real time.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is being built to carry Bakken crude oil from Western North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois.

The builder, Energy Transfer Partners of Dallas, Texas, maintains it is the safest and cheapest way to transport oil.