A 2.9 magnitude earthquake shook an area five miles northeast of Maple Valley, on Sunday morning, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
The quake was reported at around 11:09 a.m. as a 3.1 magnitude tremor. Its strength was later revised.
