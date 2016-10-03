Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake shook an area five miles northeast of Maple Valley, on Sunday morning, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The quake was reported at around 11:09 a.m. as a 3.1 magnitude tremor. Its strength was later revised.

