The groups, which include the Sierra Club, allege that the state and county regulators failed to fully account for the greenhouse-gas emissions that would result from plant operations.

Columbia Riverkeeper, the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity on Thursday filed an appeal of a state shoreline permit required for an $1.8 billion methanol project at the port of Kalama in Southwest Washington.

The groups alleged that the state and county regulators failed to fully account for the greenhouse-gas emissions that would result from plant operations. They argued that the assessment should have included emissions that resulted from fracking the natural gas and sending it through the pipeline system.

“These permits are the product of a woefully inadequate environmental analysis,” said Miles Johnson, of Columbia Riverkeeper, in a written statement.

The plant is being developed by NW Innovation Works, a Chinese-led joint venture.

Vee Godley, president of NW Innovation Works, said that the permit was the product of “an exhaustive public process.”

The permit includes greenhouse-gas reduction standards based on a new state rule.

Industry groups are now challenging that state rule in court.

Even if the rule is overturned, Godley said the NW Innovation works would follow the standards included in the permit.