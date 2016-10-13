Local NewsPhoto & Video Enter the world of Sherlock Holmes Originally published October 13, 2016 at 7:40 pm The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes at the Pacific Science Center opens Saturday and continues through Jan. 8. Share story By Alan Berner / Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
