After the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Trump administration’s ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries, local immigrant-rights leaders said there are questions that still need to be answered and uncertainty around what the ruling will mean.

“It’s going to be a little messy for the next few months,” said Jorge Barón, the executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP).

But the Supreme Court’s decision to take up the case, and the protections it placed on people with a “bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States,” could be seen as a positive development, too, they added.

“It’s also an important statement from the Supreme Court that the Trump administration can’t continue to trample on the rights of these people, who have family, who have employment and other ties to the United Sates,” said Matt Adams, NWIRP’s legal director.

“I do think people will probably look at this as a split decision in some ways,” Barón said. “Some people are going to continue traveling and some people will not be.”

But uncertainty over how the government will apply the ban could play out again at airports and other points of entry into the country, Barón said.

“The concern I have is the line drawing of exactly how people are going to establish they meet the criteria to come to the U.S.,” Barón said. “Whether we might have people who get here and the Customs and Border Protection folks in the airport might be questioning them about their ties — and be in the situation again of having people turned back at the airport.”

Barón said NWIRP has been in contact with legal volunteers, who are on “standby” should intervention be needed at the airport or elsewhere. NWIRP has also contacted airport officials and members of the refugee resettlement community.

The Trump administration has indicated the ban would take effect 72 hours after the Supreme Court ruling.

“I think we have a little bit of time. We don’t think the ruling will be implemented for a couple days now,” Barón said.

Barón said he hoped the administration would publicize how it planned to determine who had sufficient ties to the United States to be allowed into the country.

“I think the people who may not be able to travel now would be coming here on pure tourism,” Barón said. “Other folks who have been offered employment or reunified with a family member … reviewing the Supreme Court decision, those folks should be able to come in.”

Most of the people the NWIRP has worked with in recent months would qualify for entry under the Supreme Court’s restrictions, Barón said.

“We did, at the airport, work with a gentleman attending a convention. That would be the middle ground,” Barón said. “Those are the situations I’m worried will come up again at the airport, and they’re turned back because they are not considered to have enough ties to the U.S.”

Under the Trump administration’s revised executive order, anyone who has already obtained a visa should be allowed to travel, Barón said.

He said NWIRP is concerned about the refugee community.

“If you’re a refugee, in order to be covered by the injunction, you have to show you have ties here to the U.S. That’s a part of the ruling that really concerns us,” Barón said. “The government has identified them as being at risk for persecution in their home countries … and now they’re being left out.”

Barón said resettlement is of great local concern because Washington has been one of the more welcoming states for refugees.

“That’s local here. We have a long history, and especially lately, we’ve been recognized one of the principal refugee resettlement states in the country,” he said.

Barón said questions over the application of the ban will linger, and confusion will likely slow travel.

“Even the folks who do have ties to the community, this leaves uncertainty. If I’m someone who’s thinking about being a student here … from one of those foreign countries, this uncertainty about whether they’ll be let in is going to make them reticent,” he said. “I think there’s going to be a chilling effect for some people traveling.”