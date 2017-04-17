The three-story brick structure was a landmark in downtown Sedro-Woolley dating from the 1920s. It most recently housed a video-rental store.

A three-story brick landmark in downtown Sedro-Woolley was consumed by an early morning fire Monday, then partially collapsed.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the fire threatened nearby structures.

“There were embers the size of gumballs to golf balls that flew more than a block away,” said City Supervisor Eron Berg.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ladder trucks and tanker units from multiple fire departments converged to battle the flames, which were first reported about 3:20 a.m. The fire was largely extinguished by 5 a.m., Berg said.

About noon, the front wall of the building collapsed. “The front had really bowed out, and the fear was that would come down and possibly reach across the street, but instead it just kind of crumbled,” Berg said.

The only business in the building was a video rental store on the ground floor. The other floors were vacant.

Built in the early 1920s, the structure originally housed the local branch of the Odd Fellows, a fraternal organization. The main hall was an impressive space, with carved wooden benches, large windows and a domed ceiling, Berg said.

Located in Skagit County about 75 miles north of Seattle, Sedro-Woolley bills itself as the “Gateway to the North Cascades.”