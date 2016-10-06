The blaze on Sept. 27 at the Lam Bow apartments pushed 44 people out of their homes. The Seattle Housing Authority, which owns the building, is seeking donations to help them.

Seattle Housing Authority (SHA), which owns the Delridge apartment building that caught fire Sept. 27, is raising money to help displaced residents replace their belongings.

All 44 residents of the Lam Bow apartments, 6955 Delridge Way S.W., fled with few or no possessions and were forced to find emergency housing. None suffered injuries. The exact cost and extent of damage remains under investigation.

By the end of this week, SHA says all of the families will have received offers to move into replacement subsidized housing, or they have already moved, the authority said in a news release Wednesday.

So far, of Lam Bow’s 19 households, five have moved into other apartments, four are in the process of leasing apartments and one has moved in with family members, the release says. Another household has moved out of SHA housing.

For more information on donating, visit seattlehousing.org.

Seattle Fire Department was unable to determine a cause, the release says. Investigators determined, however, that the fire started on the building’s exterior, according to the release.

A spokesperson for the department could not immediately be reached.

Also, a structural engineer has assessed the building and deemed it unsafe to enter, the release states. “It is unknown if the building is salvageable, or if it will be completely rebuilt,” the release says.

It’s also unclear when or if residents will be able to enter to retrieve any salvageable belongings.

On Thursday, Kirkland-based Biella Foundation donated $10,000 to the Lam Bow Fire Relief Fund and pledged up to $10,000 more in matching funds to help inspire others to donate.

The Red Cross, which established an emergency shelter at Delridge Community Center, continues to provide housing, food and other services to the residents, the release says.

When firefighters arrived on Sept. 27, flames were shooting through the roof. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire on the back side of a building, the area where Seattle fire Lt. Harold Webb said sustained the most damaged.

One resident, Sesen Berhe, said she lost family photos, passports, other documents and the traditional Ethiopian dress in which she married.

Besides giving online, donors may mail money to P.O. Box 19028, Seattle WA 98109-1028, with the label “Lam Bow Fire Relief Fund, c/o Campus of Learners Foundation.”