The Interfraternity and Panhellenic Councils made the announcement Monday, after they said a rising number of rapes, assaults, falls and hospitalizations involving Greek members this fall.

Jessica Lee
Seattle Times staff reporter

Sororities and fraternities at Washington State University have been banned from hosting campus events, in a move by the groups’ governing bodies to improve their negative reputation plagued by sexual assaults and other problems.

In a letter issued Monday, the Interfraternity and Panhellenic councils announced the moratorium on all social events, regardless of the presence of alcohol, following what they described as a rising number of rapes, assaults, falls and hospitalizations involving Greek members this fall.

“When weighing out the options to better prevent these incidents from occurring, it is imperative to place a moratorium banning fraternity and sorority social events for the rest of this semester,” the letter says.

Jessica Lee: 206-464-2532 or jlee@seattletimes.com