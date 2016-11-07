The Interfraternity and Panhellenic Councils made the announcement Monday, after they said a rising number of rapes, assaults, falls and hospitalizations involving Greek members this fall.

Sororities and fraternities at Washington State University have been banned from hosting campus events, in a move by the groups’ governing bodies to improve their negative reputation plagued by sexual assaults and other problems.

In a letter issued Monday, the Interfraternity and Panhellenic councils announced the moratorium on all social events, regardless of the presence of alcohol, following what they described as a rising number of rapes, assaults, falls and hospitalizations involving Greek members this fall.

“When weighing out the options to better prevent these incidents from occurring, it is imperative to place a moratorium banning fraternity and sorority social events for the rest of this semester,” the letter says.

