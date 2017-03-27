It’s the fourth such complaint opened against WSU by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights since 2014.

Washington State University is being investigated for a possible violation of a federal gender-equity law known as Title IX that involves alleged sexual violence.

It’s the fourth such complaint opened against WSU by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) since 2014.

The complaint was filed March 20. WSU spokesman Rob Strenge said he could not say anything about the case, but that the university “continues to cooperate with OCR in its ongoing review of complaints previously filed with that agency, none of which has, as of yet, been resolved.”

He said the university takes such complaints seriously, and that WSU believes its procedures, policies and practices fully comply with the law.

Last year, in May 2016, the Office for Civil Rights told WSU it was being investigated for failing to provide a student with a prompt and equitable grievance process after the student complained of sexual harassment and an incident of sexual violence, and for failing to address a sexually hostile environment related to sexual harassment and sexual violence.

A Sept. 23 case also involved WSU’s grievance process.

Six other Washington colleges and universities are also under investigation: Eastern Washington University, Edmonds Community College, University of Washington, Western Washington University, Whitman College and Whitworth University.