This year's race features Erin Jones, a longtime teacher and school-district administrator, and state Rep. Chris Reykdal, D-Tumwater, who also has some teaching experience and now works for the state Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

With education funding taking center stage in the upcoming legislative session, the race for state Superintendent of Public Instruction is attracting more attention than usual. And the two candidates have distinct differences — lawmaker Chris Reykdal, who stresses his political skills, and longtime teacher and administrator Erin Jones, who has worked in the state superintendent’s office, but doesn’t have any legislative experience.

To help you learn more, we’ve written profiles of each of them, looking at their backgrounds, priorities and endorsements. A few interesting facts: Jones has lived in some of the toughest parts of Tacoma, yet was educated alongside elites at the American School of The Hague. And Reykdal, if elected, would be the first state superintendent in 30 years to have children in school while in office.

Ballots go out next week, so it’s not too early to read up.