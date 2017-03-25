Flames from the fire, which started Friday evening, shot from all sides of the 200-foot long building.
A fire destroyed a Wenatchee apple-packing plant late Friday and into Saturday but firefighters saved a nearby cold-storage building.
Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesman Rick Isaacson says flames shot from all four sides of the 200-foot-long, two-story building when firefighters arrived just after 8:30 p.m.
He says the roof of the Phillippi Fruit Co. building collapsed within an hour.
Firefighters suspect the fire had been burning for some time before a passer-by noticed smoke and alerted authorities.
Most Read Stories
- Rachel Dolezal struggling after racial-identity scandal in Spokane
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- No repeal for 'Obamacare' — a humiliating defeat for Trump VIEW
- Here's where the Seahawks stand in free agency
- Sen. Patty Murray will oppose Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
About 50 firefighters and some 15 vehicles including three ladder trucks fought the flames, but the building is a total loss.
Firefighters remained at the scene Saturday awaiting excavators to put out smoldering areas.
Isaacson says no one was injured, and the cause hasn’t been determined.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.