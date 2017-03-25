Flames from the fire, which started Friday evening, shot from all sides of the 200-foot long building.

A fire destroyed a Wenatchee apple-packing plant late Friday and into Saturday but firefighters saved a nearby cold-storage building.

Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesman Rick Isaacson says flames shot from all four sides of the 200-foot-long, two-story building when firefighters arrived just after 8:30 p.m.

He says the roof of the Phillippi Fruit Co. building collapsed within an hour.

Firefighters suspect the fire had been burning for some time before a passer-by noticed smoke and alerted authorities.

About 50 firefighters and some 15 vehicles including three ladder trucks fought the flames, but the building is a total loss.

Firefighters remained at the scene Saturday awaiting excavators to put out smoldering areas.

Isaacson says no one was injured, and the cause hasn’t been determined.